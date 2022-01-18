Quest diagnostics acquires Pack Health to improve value-based care in stock and cash deal
Jan. 18, 2022 7:42 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is acquiring Pack Health in an all-cash equity transaction.
- Pack Health is a patient-engagement company that helps individuals adopt healthier behaviors to improve outcomes.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter 2022.
- "By adding the Pack Health platform to our Extended Care services, Quest will strengthen our ability to connect diagnostic insights to actions that generate greater value, outcomes and quality, empowering affordable care," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics. "This transaction also builds on our growing expertise in addressing social determinants of health, such as through our Quest for Health Equity initiative, and other programs that help organizations deliver value-based care."
- Shares down 1.6% premarket.