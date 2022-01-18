Vale up to hold from sell at RBC - higher for longer iron ore price

  • Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tyler Broda upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to hold from sell on the back of a higher long-term iron ore price assumption.
  • RBC takes the long-term iron ore price assumption to $75 from $65 on structural cost inflation, and increases 1H 2022 prices to $122 from $85 on supply issues related to heavy rains; furthermore, the bank incorporates a weaker BRL assumption - taken together, the NAV increases to $20.49 from $14.71.
  • Iron ore hit a 3m high on the back of Vale's recent operational halt; however, with China housing concerns front-and-center, many analysts remain on the sidelines.
