1933 Industries to acquire CBD-infused beverage company
Jan. 18, 2022 7:48 AM ET1933 Industries Inc. (TGIFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) signs binding agreement to acquire 100% outstanding shares of CBD drinks company, Day One Beverages, in an all-stock deal.
- The transaction will see the issuance of 55,000,000 shares of 1933 Industries as purchase consideration with 1-year lock-in. In addition, the company sets gross revenue based target to issue up to 27,500,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.0545 per share.
- 1933 Industries says it has also signed a loan agreement to advance up to $300,000 to Day One if the deal goes through.
- Closing of the transaction in expected on Jan. 31, 2022.
- TGIFF last traded at $0.04.
