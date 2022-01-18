1933 Industries to acquire CBD-infused beverage company

Jan. 18, 2022 7:48 AM ET1933 Industries Inc. (TGIFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • 1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) signs binding agreement to acquire 100% outstanding shares of CBD drinks company, Day One Beverages, in an all-stock deal.
  • The transaction will see the issuance of 55,000,000 shares of 1933 Industries as purchase consideration with 1-year lock-in. In addition, the company sets gross revenue based target to issue up to 27,500,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.0545 per share.
  • 1933 Industries says it has also signed a loan agreement to advance up to $300,000 to Day One if the deal goes through.
  • Closing of the transaction in expected on Jan. 31, 2022.
  • TGIFF last traded at $0.04.
  • Earlier, 1933 Industries reports FQ1 results
