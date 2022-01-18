Merck, Ridgeback in agreement with UNICEF to supply 3M courses of COVID-19 pill
Jan. 18, 2022 7:51 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that they entered into a long-term supply agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the investigational COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.
- Per the terms, Merck (MRK) will allocate up to 3M courses of the medication during 1H 2022 for UNICEF for the distribution in over 100 low- and middle-income countries following the relevant regulatory clearances.
- Merck has formed advance purchase and supply agreements with more than 30 countries for molnupiravir. The U.S. has agreed to procure about 3.1M courses of the treatment following its regulatory nod. The company has delivered molnupiravir for more than 20 countries so far.
- In late-stage trials, molnupiravir was found to have cut the risk of hospitalization or death by about 30% in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.