Silvergate Capital stock slides after Q4 earnings trail consensus estimate

Jan. 18, 2022 7:55 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock sinks 13% in premarket trading after Q4 results fall short of the the consensus as expenses rose during the quarter.
  • Q4 EPS of $0.66, missing the average analyst estimate of $0.73, fell from $0.88 in Q3 and rose from $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 total noninterest expanse of $25.7M increased from $22.3M in Q3 and $17.6M in Q4 2020. Salaries and employee benefits expense of $13.8M increased from $10.7M in Q3 and $9.64M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Silvergate Exchange Network handled $219.2B of U.S. dollar transfers in Q4, up 35% from Q3 and 270% from Q4 2020; total SEN leverage commitments were $570.5M at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $322.5M at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Total loans were $1.78B at Dec. 31, 2021, up from $1.63B at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Q4 average deposits were $13.5B vs. $11.4B in Q3.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
