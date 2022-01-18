TransAlta sees 2022 comparable EBITDA of C$1.07B-C$1.19B
Jan. 18, 2022 7:57 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) guides for FY 2022 comparable EBITDA of C$1.065B-C$1.185B and free cash flow of C$455M-C$555M ($1.68-$2.05/share), highlighting continuing strong cash flow expectations.
- With the completion of all coal-to-gas conversions, and with its renewables growth plan well underway, TransAlta says it has adopted a more ambitious target of 75% emissions reduction over 2015 levels by 2026.
- The company says it will continue execution of its Clean Electricity Growth Plan for 2022-25 by reaching final investment decision on 400-500 MW of additional clean energy projects across Canada, the U.S. and Australia.
- TransAlta also says it will progress the rehabilitation of Kent Hills, targeting a safe return of the wind facility to full operations by 2023.
- TransAlta previously cut guidance for FY 2021 comparable EBITDA to C$450M-C$480M because of the tower collapse at Kent Hills.