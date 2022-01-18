TransAlta sees 2022 comparable EBITDA of C$1.07B-C$1.19B

Jan. 18, 2022 7:57 AM ETTransAlta Corporation (TAC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Concept of sustainable energy solution in beautifull sunset backlight. Frameless solar panels, battery energy storage facility, wind turbines and big city with skycrapers in background. 3d rendering.

Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) guides for FY 2022 comparable EBITDA of C$1.065B-C$1.185B and free cash flow of C$455M-C$555M ($1.68-$2.05/share), highlighting continuing strong cash flow expectations.
  • With the completion of all coal-to-gas conversions, and with its renewables growth plan well underway, TransAlta says it has adopted a more ambitious target of 75% emissions reduction over 2015 levels by 2026.
  • The company says it will continue execution of its Clean Electricity Growth Plan for 2022-25 by reaching final investment decision on 400-500 MW of additional clean energy projects across Canada, the U.S. and Australia.
  • TransAlta also says it will progress the rehabilitation of Kent Hills, targeting a safe return of the wind facility to full operations by 2023.
  • TransAlta previously cut guidance for FY 2021 comparable EBITDA to C$450M-C$480M because of the tower collapse at Kent Hills.
