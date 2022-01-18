Axalta guides Q4 and FY21 revenue below consensus
Jan. 18, 2022 8:08 AM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) expects Q4 net sales growth of 5.8% vs. +6.14% consensus (~7% excluding foreign exchange) and 18.2% for FY21 (18.3% consensus), from prior guidance of ~+19% net sales growth for FY21, including ~+2% in FX. 4Q20 revenue was $1.07B, FY20 revenue was $3.74B.
- 4Q adjusted EBIT is anticipated to be between $120-125M vs. $205.4M in 4Q20.
- FY21 adjusted EBIT expected to be ~$30M below the midpoint of the October guidance range of $645-$665M vs. $536.9M in FY20.
- Free cash flow for the FY21 is anticipated to be above the prior guidance range of $410M-430M vs. $441.7M in FY20.
- Cash and cash equivalents expected at ~$840M as of December 31, 2021 vs. $1.36B at the end of FY20.