Life Clips estimates revenue from its recently acquired Belfrics Group
Jan. 18, 2022 7:59 AM ETLife Clips, Inc. (LCLP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) says its subsidiary Belfrics revenue is estimated to over $2M for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Q4 total volumes reached $1.5B for Belfrics spot exchange, forex and crypto derivatives segments.
- The results follows Life Clips' move to acquire the digital asset blockchain platform Belfrics Group in Q3 2021.
- "Praveen and his Belfrics team have exceeded the expectations we had for spot exchange, FX and crypto derivatives segments," comments Life Clips CEO Robert Grinberg.
- Looking forward, Belfrics Founder and CEO Praveen Kumar says "We expect to have a new, enhanced UI version up and running by the 1st week of February 2022."
