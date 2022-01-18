Ionis' says Roche eyeing phase 2 tominersen trial in Huntington's disease

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced that its partner, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), is designing a new phase 2 trial to evaluate tominersen in Huntington's disease (HD).
  • Ionis said that after halting dosing in the phase 3 GENERATION HD1 study, post-hoc analyses suggests that tominersen may benefit younger adult patients with lower disease burden. These results require confirmation in a randomized, placebo-controlled study.
  • In March, Ionis noted that Roche discontinued the late-stage trial for their HD candidate tominersen due to potential benefit/risk profile for trial participants.
  • "These findings are promising and warrant a new study designed to test tominersen in this specific patient group. We are pleased that Roche has determined that there is a path to advance the tominersen development program," said C. Frank Bennett, Ionis' executive vice president, chief scientific officer and franchise leader for neurological programs.
  • The company said Roche will share further details about the design of the new phase 2 trial at future scientific meetings.
  • HD is a rare, inherited disease that causes progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the brain.
