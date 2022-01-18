Red White & Bloom receives full licensing, commences operation on facility

  • Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) through its wholly owned subsidiary, RWB Michigan closed on a lease assignment for its manufacturing/processing and distribution facility in Warren, Michigan and has been issued both Medical and Adult Use licenses.
  • Operations at the facility commenced this week.
  • The company will immediately start manufacturing medical and adult use cannabis products with all necessary equipment already installed and inspections completed.
  • "This Warren facility allows us to centralize distribution for our house of premium brands' in Michigan and finally report all of our Platinum Vape wholesale sales on a much less confusing and straightforward basis," CEO and Chairman Brad Rogers commented.
