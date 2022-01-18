Sportradar Group slumps after Morgan Stanley pulls bull ratings on valuation check

Jan. 18, 2022 8:08 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

  • Morgan Stanley takes the wide view that many U.S. gaming stocks look unattractive with financial conditions tightening and earnings growth slowing.
  • Under that context, Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) is downgraded to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight on a call tied to valuation after the recent de-rating on trading peers GENI and DKNG.
  • Analayst Thomas Allen: "We see SRAD's two main comp sets as the other Sports Betting technology stocks and comparable growth/margins SaaS stocks (Anaplan, Tenable, Zendesk). Of the Sports Betting stocks, GENI is trading at ~3x 2023e revenue, and we believe SRAD should trade at a premium given a higher quality earnings stream. DKNG trades at ~4.5x2023e revenue. The SaaS comps trade at ~7x, which we believe SRAD should trade at a discount to given the concerns around sports rights cost inflation. SRAD trades at ~22x/~18x/~15x our 2023-25e EBITDA, which we believe properly reflects its strong growth but does provide risk in a rising interest rate environment."
  • Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $19 to Sportradar, which still values the stock at 5.5X the 2023 revenue estimate.
  • Shares of SRAD are down 2.91% premarket to $15.02 vs. the IPO pricing level of $27 and the post-IPO range of $13.98 to $28.22.
