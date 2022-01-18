ADMA Biologics wins FDA nod for its fourth plasma collection center

Jan. 18, 2022

  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced that the FDA approved its fourth plasma collection facility, situated in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Concurrently, the International Quality Plasma Program (“IQPP”) has also issued a compliance certification for the site.
  • The newly approved plasma collection facility began operations and started source plasma collection in Q1 2021. The plasma center can operate with 50 healthcare workers at its full capacity.
  • “ADMA now has four FDA-approved plasma collection centers, two additional centers operational and collecting plasma, and three additional centers in the planning and construction phases,” CFO of ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Brian Lenz, remarked.
  • The company expects to obtain FDA clearances for 10 or more plasma collection centers by the end of 2023, he added.
  • Currently, ADMA Biologics (ADMA) has garnered highly positive views from Wall Street analysts.
