Tsakos Energy Navigation latest LNG Carrier delivery to generate $100M
Jan. 18, 2022 8:09 AM ETTsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announces the delivery of its LNG carrier, TENERGY, in South Korea and immediate charter to a major end-user.
- The company notes this employment of minimum five years is expected to generate minimum gross revenues of about $100M, at an accretive floor rate with market-related upside.
- "We are excited to continue expanding our presence in the ever-developing LNG space with the delivery and charter of this latest technology and environmentally friendly vessel," says COO George Saroglou. "TEN’s growth prospects and cash flow visibility, with a minimum revenue backlog of over $1 billion, with additional upside potential, enables management to pursue its growth strategy and diversify further TEN’s footprint in the greater energy sector," concludes Saroglou.
