Tsakos Energy Navigation latest LNG Carrier delivery to generate $100M

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) announces the delivery of its LNG carrier, TENERGY, in South Korea and immediate charter to a major end-user.
  • The company notes this employment of minimum five years is expected to generate minimum gross revenues of about $100M, at an accretive floor rate with market-related upside.
  • "We are excited to continue expanding our presence in the ever-developing LNG space with the delivery and charter of this latest technology and environmentally friendly vessel," says COO George Saroglou. "TEN’s growth prospects and cash flow visibility, with a minimum revenue backlog of over $1 billion, with additional upside potential, enables management to pursue its growth strategy and diversify further TEN’s footprint in the greater energy sector," concludes Saroglou.
  • At Bullish analysis on the stock, Marketplace The Investment Doctor writes on Seeking Alpha, Tsakos Energy Navigation: Sticking With The 10% Yielding Preferreds
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.