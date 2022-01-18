Biodesix launches tumor profiling test GeneStrat NGS; IQLung Testing Strategy
Jan. 18, 2022 8:15 AM ETBiodesix, Inc. (BDSX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) launched its blood-based tumor profiling test GeneStrat NGS genomic test.
- The 52-gene panel includes guideline recommended mutations to help physicians treating advanced- stage lung cancer patients identify targeted therapy mutations, such as EGFR, ALK, KRAS, MET, NTRK, ERBB2.
- The GeneStrat NGS test is paired with advanced variant interpretation technology connected to a database developed by PierianDx.
- The GeneStrat NGS test is paid by Medicare under the National Coverage Determination for NGS Manual 90.2 section D by Novitas Solutions.
- The Company also announced the launch of its new IQLung Treatment Guidance Testing Strategy, which includes the new GeneStrat NGS and a broader view of each patient's disease state. The testing strategy also includes blood-based proteomic and genomic testing workflows for early and advanced stage lung cancer that can aid physicians in making treatment decisions. Biodesix plans to add additional tests in development to their IQLung portfolio.