COP up to buy at GS - Permian deal provides torque to bullish oil price forecast
Jan. 18, 2022 8:14 AM ETRDS.A, COPBy: Nathan Allen
- Conoco (NYSE:COP) is raised to buy from hold at Goldman on the back of a more bullish oil price forecast; analyst Neil Mehta sees shares trading to $101 in the coming 12 months.
- Having downgraded shares of Conoco in late 2021 following a year of outperformance and the $9.5b acquisition of Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) Permian position, Mehta re-upgrades the stock today, indicating that accretion from the Permian assets will help Conoco delivery a 7.5% shareholder return in 2022.
- Conoco was recently cut to hold at Scotia, where the bank sees long-term oil prices reverting to shale economics (i.e., Brent $65); with Goldman's latest oil price deck upgrade, the bank sees long-term Brent oil prices at $80.