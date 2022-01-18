Benchmark index ETFs QQQ, SPY and DIA slide as Treasury yields rise
Jan. 18, 2022 8:18 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), SPY, DIA, VIXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Benchmark exchange traded funds all trade to the downside in early morning pre-market action as Treasury yields climb higher.
- The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) all see themselves in the red with QQQ -1.5%, SPY -0.9%, and DIA -0.7%.
- Suppressing the major indices and broader market is the rise in Treasury yields. On the day, the U.S. 2-Year yield finds itself up five basis points, and the U.S. 10-Year yield is up two basis points.
- Additionally, increased market volatility also brings about additional concerns for market participants as the investor sentiment looks to be a risk-off. From a volatility stance, the (VIX) jumps 13.7% and back above the 20 handle to 21.50.
- QQQ, with its $205B AUM, SPY with its $443B AUM, and DIA with its $30B AUM, are not just sliding today. See below their YTD performance.
- Year-to-date price action: QQQ -4.8%, SPY -2.4%, and DIA -1.4%.
- Below is a bigger picture performance chart of QQQ, SPY, and DIA over a 3-year trading period.