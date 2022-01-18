PSTI, BLRX and BBIG among pre-market gainers
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +14%.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) +13%.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +11%.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +10%.
- Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +10% on expecting 170% growth in FY21 prelim revenue.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +9%.
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) +8%.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) +7%.
- BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +6% on successful completion of pre-NDA meeting with FDA for Motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients.
- Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) +6%.
- Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) +5%.
- Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +5%.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) +5% on receiving regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 trial of EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA for treatment of Melanoma.