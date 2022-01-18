PSTI, BLRX and BBIG among pre-market gainers

Jan. 18, 2022 8:18 AM ETWISA, MYNZ, BBIG, DWACW, PSTI, HMHC, CRDL, AMST, DATS, BLRX, HUSA, EC, SSL, EVAXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) +14%.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) +13%.
  • Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACW) +11%.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +10%.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) +10% on expecting 170% growth in FY21 prelim revenue.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +9%.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) +8%.
  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) +7%.
  • BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +6% on successful completion of pre-NDA meeting with FDA for Motixafortide for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) +6%.
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) +5%.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +5%.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) +5% on receiving regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 trial of EVX-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA for treatment of Melanoma.
