Goldman Sachs stock falls after Q4 EPS miss as market-making revenue declines
Jan. 18, 2022 8:19 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) stock drops 3.7% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings miss consensus with a 23% Y/Y increase in operating expenses.
- Revenue for investment banking and investment management rose from a year ago and the previous quarter, as market-making revenue declined Q/Q and Y/Y.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of $10.81 trails the average analyst estimate of $11.93 and down from $14.93 in Q3 and $12.08 in Q4 2020.
- Total net revenue of $12.6B slipped from $13.6B in Q3 and rose from $11.7B in the year-ago quarter.
- Total operating expenses of $7.27B rose from $6.59B in Q3 and $5.91B in Q4 2020.
- Goldman Sachs' (GS) investment banking revenue increased to $3.60B from $3.55B in Q3 and $2.73B in Q4 2020.
- Investment management revenue rose to $2.22B from $2.14B in Q3 and $1.83B a year ago.
- Commissions and fees revenue of $853M slipped from $860M in Q3 and rose from $849M in Q4 2020.
- Market making revenue of $2.26B dropped from $3.93B in Q3 and from $2.75B a year earlier.
- Revenue from other principal transactions was $1.91B, up from $1.57B in Q3 and down from $2.17B in Q4 2020.
- Q3 net interest income of $1.80B rose from $1.56B in Q3 and $1.41B in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
