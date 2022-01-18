Microsoft buys Activision for $95/share, valuing video game company at $68B
Jan. 18, 2022 8:21 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), ATVITCEHY, SONYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor111 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said on Tuesday that it was buying Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $95 per share in cash, a 45% premium, as the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant expands its exposure to video games.
- The deal values Activision, led by Bobby Kotick, at $68.7 billion and is expected to close in fiscal 2023 and be accretive to non-GAAP earnings when it closes.
- Microsoft, which makes the popular Xbox console and "Halo" video game franchise, will add popular titles such as "Call of Duty," "Warcraft," "Diablo" and "Overwatch" to its stable of video game franchises.
- Once the deal closes, Bobby Kotick will report to Phil Spencer, Microsoft's Gaming CEO, Microsoft said in a press release.
- Activision (ATVI) shares surged more than 38% to $90.75 after the deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, while Microsoft (MSFT) fell more than 3% to $300.63.
- The move will make Microsoft (MSFT) the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sony (NYSE:SONY).
- According to CNBC, the deal has a breakup fee of about $3 billion.
- On the conference call to discuss the transaction, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft, along with Activision Blizzard, has an opportunity to build new content and create value for shareholders. He added that the transaction significantly expands Microsoft's presence in mobile, noting that Activision's King division is a leader in mobile gaming.
- Nadella also noted that building an inclusive culture is his "number one priority" as CEO of Microsoft, adding that he wants to create an environment that drives culture success and business success well, something that Activision has struggled with due to allegations of sexual misconduct.
- "Our vision of the metaverse is based on intersecting global communities rooted in strong franchises," Phil Spencer said, adding that the deal gives Microsoft a significant presence in mobile publishing.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform and $375 price target on Microsoft, said the deal is "an aggressive consumer acquisition," but it should help "jump start" Microsoft's broader moves in gaming and push it into the metaverse, with gaming the first part of that.
- Microsoft (MSFT) was reiterated one of the top large-cap tech stocks at Wedbush on Tuesday, despite the actions taken by the Federal Reserve.