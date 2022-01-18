Plexus to not meet FQ1 guidance due to supply chain challenges
Jan. 18, 2022 8:23 AM ETPlexus Corp. (PLXS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owing to supply chain challenges, Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will not meet its fiscal first quarter revenue guidance of $825M to $865M and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.17.
- The company now projects FQ1 revenue of $815M to $820M with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 to $0.84, which will include ~$2M or $0.06 per share of unanticipated severance costs associated with a facility transition in our Asia-Pacific region.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the quarter is $845.18M.
- CEO Todd Kelsey stated: "While the demand environment remains robust, new and unexpected supplier delivery shortfalls in the Americas region resulted in a revenue, GAAP operating margin, GAAP EPS and free cash flow shortfall. We anticipate these supply chain headwinds will persist in the near term."
- Plexus management will provide a detailed update on its FQ1 results and its second fiscal quarter guidance as part of a conference call on January 27, 2022.
- "For our fiscal second quarter, we currently anticipate sequential growth in revenue, but limited improvement in GAAP diluted EPS since ongoing costs to support expected robust customer demand and a seasonal increase in compensation expenses will burden profitability. Based upon the strength seen in customer forecasts that are supported by numerous new program ramps, we anticipate sequential growth in revenue and an expansion in profitability during the second half of fiscal 2022. Further, we remain focused on returning to our long-term 9-12% revenue CAGR and 5.5% GAAP operating margin goals," Kelsey added.