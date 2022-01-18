RADA sees 20% growth in 2022 revenue, provides medium-term revenue goals
Jan. 18, 2022 8:26 AM ET
- RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) trades 3.9% higher premarket after it estimates 2022 revenue to be $140M (+20% Y/Y); it includes $90M in revenue from U.S. with over-90% budget visibility and excludes any book-to-ship revenue, which provides upside to the guidance.
- Non-U.S. derived revenues are expected to reach parity with that of U.S. sourced revenues by 2024 end.
- The company targets $250M+ in organic revenue in 3-4 years.
- APS revenues, which are not included in the 2022 guidance, are expected to provide meaningful contribution from 2023 onwards.
- In the near-term, M&A is expected to become an accretive part of RADA’s overall growth strategy.
- Based on multi-year $1B pipeline of non-U.S.-based potential business, the company expects revenues of $40M from outside of the U.S. in 2022.
- Avionics are expected to generate an additional $10M of revenues in 2022.