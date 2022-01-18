Sierra Oncology updates on data readout for late-stage cancer candidate

Jan. 18, 2022 8:27 AM ETSierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced an earlier-than-expected timeline for its topline data readout for the company’s late-stage candidate for myelofibrosis, momelotinib. Myelofibrosis is an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer.
  • The company now anticipates the data from the MOMENTUM pivotal Phase 3 trial by the end of Jan. 2022. The submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA is expected in Q2 2022, subject to positive data.
  • Commenting on the development, CEO of Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stephen Dilly said: “This is enabled by the excellent work of the team who have worked extremely hard over recent weeks to ensure quality and completeness of the study data.”
  • Momelotinib is an investigational orally bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 / ALK2 inhibitor.
  • In November, the management announced that the MOMENTUM study is on track for a topline data readout by Feb. 2022.
