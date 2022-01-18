The Arena Group to acquire lifestyle publisher AMG/Parade
Jan. 18, 2022 8:28 AM ETTheMaven, Inc. (MVEN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The Arena Group (OTCPK:MVEN) jumpstarts to enter into new lifestyle vertical through its latest acquisition of multimedia content company- AMG/Parade.
- The acquisition is to come at an expected purchase price of $16M in cash and stock deal.
- Its brands include Parade Media, which reaches more than 54 million domestic consumers each month in digital and print, along with AMG/Parade Sports, Relish, Spry Living and other lifestyle and outdoor properties.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2022.
- "AMG/Parade’s properties bring massive reach across print, digital and video that will be the cornerstone of The Arena Group’s new Lifestyle vertical and further bolster our Sports offerings," says Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group.
- With Q4 results due to be released, The Arena Group expects its FY21 revenue to be over $180M (+41% Y/Y).
- Also, the company notes its gross profit margin for the trailing four quarters ending Sept. 30, 2021 nearly tripled to 35% from 12% in the comparable period ended Sept. 30, 2020.
- Earlier, theMaven reports Q3 results