Hot Stocks: GS falls on earnings; SBNY ticks higher; DG downgrade; CTXS takeover talks
Jan. 18, 2022 8:30 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)SBNY, DG, CTXSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- As traders got back to work after the three-day holiday weekend, earnings from financial companies dominated the headlines in Tuesday's pre-market action. This included Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which slipped following the release of a disappointing bottom line.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) also announced quarterly results, with the stock getting a slight lift from the better-expected financial figures.
- Elsewhere in the market, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) lost ground after a bearish analyst comment. Meanwhile, Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) rallied before the opening bell on reports of takeover discussions.
Decliners
- Mixed financial results sparked a 2% pre-market decline in shares of Goldman Sachs (GS). The company beat analysts' top-line projection by more than $500M, but the firm's bottom-line figure came up short of expectations.
- Dollar General (DG) also lost ground before the opening bell, slipping more than 2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to Equal-weight from Overweight. Morgan Stanley warned of a "tricky" market for the low-price retailer, potentially leading to slower sales and EBIT margin contraction.
Gainers
- Citrix Systems (CTXS) got a lift from word of takeover discussions. Bloomberg reported late last week that CTXS has engaged in advanced talks to be purchased by Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.
- Bolstered by the news, shares advanced about 3% in pre-market action.
- Elsewhere, Signature Bank (SBNY) edged higher following the release of quarterly results. The company topped forecasts with both its top and bottom lines, with revenue rising 36% from last year.
- Looking to track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session? Turn to SA's On The Move section.