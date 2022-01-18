Hot Stocks: GS falls on earnings; SBNY ticks higher; DG downgrade; CTXS takeover talks

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • As traders got back to work after the three-day holiday weekend, earnings from financial companies dominated the headlines in Tuesday's pre-market action. This included Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), which slipped following the release of a disappointing bottom line.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) also announced quarterly results, with the stock getting a slight lift from the better-expected financial figures.
  • Elsewhere in the market, Dollar General (NYSE:DG) lost ground after a bearish analyst comment. Meanwhile, Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) rallied before the opening bell on reports of takeover discussions.

Decliners

  • Mixed financial results sparked a 2% pre-market decline in shares of Goldman Sachs (GS). The company beat analysts' top-line projection by more than $500M, but the firm's bottom-line figure came up short of expectations.
  • Dollar General (DG) also lost ground before the opening bell, slipping more than 2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the stock to Equal-weight from Overweight. Morgan Stanley warned of a "tricky" market for the low-price retailer, potentially leading to slower sales and EBIT margin contraction.

Gainers

  • Citrix Systems (CTXS) got a lift from word of takeover discussions. Bloomberg reported late last week that CTXS has engaged in advanced talks to be purchased by Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners.
  • Bolstered by the news, shares advanced about 3% in pre-market action.
  • Elsewhere, Signature Bank (SBNY) edged higher following the release of quarterly results. The company topped forecasts with both its top and bottom lines, with revenue rising 36% from last year.
  • Looking to track Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session? Turn to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.