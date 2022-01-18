Six Flags looks attractive to Oppenheimer due to premiumization push
Jan. 18, 2022 8:30 AM ETSix Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is on watch after Oppenheimer turns constructive with an upgrade to an Outperform rating from Peer Perform.
- The firm says it became more confident after meeting with SIX with newly-appointed Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul and hearing about the strategy of premiumization.
- "The company has been focused on attendance growth for too long and has neglected obvious pricing opportunities and customer experience improvements. The correct path to sustainable revenue growth appears to be through fewer guests (vs. cheap season passes) who are willing to pay-up for a better product/experience (e.g., fewer crowds, shorter lines, better food)."
- While this strategy could lead to a drop in attendance, the expectation is that it will lead to significantly stronger pricing.
- Oppenheimer sets a price target of $54 on SIX to rep 33% upside potential. Shares of Six Flags (SIX) are up 0.88% premarket to $41.04.
- Compare valuation, growth and profitability marks on SIX to peers.