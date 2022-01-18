Nikola and Proterra in battery supply pact for zero-emission CLASS 8 semi-trucks

  • Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) has signed a strategic, multi-year supply agreement with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) to power Nikola's zero-emission semi-trucks with it's industry-leading battery technology.
  • The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in 4Q22, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in 2Q22.
  • "With the growing demand for the Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV, we have actively pursued battery supply through a dual source strategy," said Mark Russell, Nikola CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with Proterra, which is expected to bring industry-leading heavy-duty EV battery solutions to Nikola's battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicle platforms."
