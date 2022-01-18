Exxon pledges net zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
Jan. 18, 2022 8:30 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces its "ambition" to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 2050, saying it has identified more than 150 potential steps and modifications that can be applied to assets in its upstream, downstream and chemical operations.
- Exxon's new goal does not cover emissions from use of its products, such as gasoline and other fuels made from refined oil, which make up most of the emissions connected to the company, and it does not apply to oil fields or other assets it is invested in but does not operate.
- "We are developing comprehensive road maps to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from our operated assets around the world, and where we are not the operator, we are working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results," CEO Darren Woods says.
- In December, Exxon pledged to achieve net zero emissions at its Permian Basin operations by 2030.
- With Exxon's announcement, all major Western oil companies have now made net zero commitments to one degree or another; in October, Chevron unveiled its net zero goals.