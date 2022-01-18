NRx Pharmaceuticals rises 5% on expanded access of ZYESAMI for COVID-19 patients

Jan. 18, 2022 8:32 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals announced expansion of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) in US Expanded Access and Right to Try Programs for patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure who have exhausted all approved treatments.
  • The programs enable patients with respiratory failure from COVID-19, who have tried all approved drugs, including remdesivir, and who are not able to participate in a clinical study, to receive ZYESAMI (aviptadil) upon a physician’s prescription.
  • This company said the expansion comes as supplies of ZYESAMI have increased through a partnership with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, which is manufacturing ZYESAMI at commercial scale.
  • The expanded production will also support the ongoing ACTIV-3b trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. and Brazil.
  • NRXP +5.28% premarket to $4.59
