Farmmi subsidiary wins repeat product order

Jan. 18, 2022 8:31 AM ETFarmmi, Inc. (FAMI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is +1.74% pre-market after subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology secured another follow-on product order.
  • The latest order is from one of the company's long-term customers for the export of dried Shiitake mushroom to Vancouver, Canada.
  • Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang stated, "We are seeing a higher level of customer activity than is typical for this time of year as positive demand tailwinds from last year continue into 2022. We are excited about the Company's business prospects for 2022, having strengthened our balance sheet in 2021 in order to fund the next phase of Farrmi's accelerated growth."
