New York remote job listings soar

Jan. 18, 2022 8:32 AM ETSLG, VNO, BXPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments

Business meeting on video call during COVID-19 lockdown

martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

  • The amount of job openings for remote work has nearly quadrupled, casting doubt on the recovery prospects for Manhattan offices, the New York Post reports.
  • In December 25.8K out of 243K jobs posted were for remote positions, 10.6%, up from 4% in early 2020, the paper says citing analysis by NYC Partnership of numbers compiled by Emsi Burning Glass.
  • Lack of commuters and people moving out of New York could cost state coffers hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a city audit, the Post says.
  • A poll in November showed just 28% of Manhattan workers back in the office, while another survey showed that 55% of people would consider quitting their jobs if they were no longer allowed to work from home.
  • Major New York REITs include Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG).
  • Shares of those stocks are up more than 20% in the past year.
  • Check out the SA screen for top REITs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.