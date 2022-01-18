New York remote job listings soar
Jan. 18, 2022 8:32 AM ETSLG, VNO, BXPBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The amount of job openings for remote work has nearly quadrupled, casting doubt on the recovery prospects for Manhattan offices, the New York Post reports.
- In December 25.8K out of 243K jobs posted were for remote positions, 10.6%, up from 4% in early 2020, the paper says citing analysis by NYC Partnership of numbers compiled by Emsi Burning Glass.
- Lack of commuters and people moving out of New York could cost state coffers hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a city audit, the Post says.
- A poll in November showed just 28% of Manhattan workers back in the office, while another survey showed that 55% of people would consider quitting their jobs if they were no longer allowed to work from home.
- Major New York REITs include Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG).
- Shares of those stocks are up more than 20% in the past year.
- Check out the SA screen for top REITs.