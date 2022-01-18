Microsoft deal with Activision is said to have breakup fee of about $3B (update)
Jan. 18, 2022 8:33 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Update 9:11am: Adds reporting on likely no other bidders.
- Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) almost $70B deal to acquire Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) is expected to have a breakup fee of about $3B, according to CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin.
- There don't appear to be any other bidders for Activision (ATVI), according to CNBC's David Faber.
- The large breakup fee appears to indicate that the companies believe they will be able to secure antitrust approval for the Activision deal, according to Ross Sorkin.
- Microsoft (MSFT) announced it was buying Activision (ATVI) for $95 per share in cash, a 45% premium, as the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant expands its exposure to video games.
- Activision (ATVI) shares surged more than 38% to $90.75 after the deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, while Microsoft (MSFT) fell more than 3% to $300.63.