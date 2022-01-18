BlackRock's Larry Fink: Higher interest rates will 'help a lot of savers'
Jan. 18, 2022 8:36 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Tuesday that he wasn't worried about the Federal Reserve getting aggressive in fighting inflation because higher interest rates could "help a lot of savers."
- "I believe we are going to have higher inflation," the founder and chief executive at BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) told CNBC. "I believe we are going to have an aggressive Federal Reserve over the next two years."
- However, Fink argued that Fed rate hikes shouldn't signal concern because getting short-term interest rates to 2.5%, the equivalent of ten quarter-point tightenings, would mean that people with bank deposits "would find earn money on their savings."
- Looking ahead, Fink said that the crucial thing to watch during the Fed's upcoming rate-hike campaign will be the response from the bond market and what longer-term yields do when short-term rates move up.
- "The shape of the yield curve is going to be the critical issue that's going to determine the economy," he said.
- Fink predicted that the yield curve would flatten as the Fed raises rates, potentially turning negative if the central bank gets aggressive.
- Commenting on the stock market, Fink said he was not "terribly worried about the direction of the stock market" and projected that some growth stocks could still "surprise to the upside" even in a rising rate environment.
- However, he does see higher rates creating a headwind for further stock market gains.
- "I don't believe the stock market has the same type of upside that we've witnessed over the last three years," he said. "It's going to be a lot more muted until we have higher certainty."
- BLK edged lower in Tuesday's pre-market trading, falling to a level of $848.60. This extended a 2% drop that took place the previous session.
- The stock had reached a 52-week high of $973.16 but has drifted off its peak over the last two months. Shares have slipped to their lowest level since October.
- BLK has largely stayed in lock-step with the broader markets over the past year. However, its recent slide has turned it into a laggard. The stock has fallen about 13% since mid-November, compared to a flat performance in the S&P 500, as you can see from this chart.