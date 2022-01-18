Marathon Digital gets a Buy rating at BTIG on early-mover edge
Jan. 18, 2022 8:37 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)BTCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiates coverage of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating due to the bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner's early-mover advantage and its economies of scale.
- Sets price target at $50, or ~12x 2022 EBITDA estimate.
- Sees Marathon (MARA) as "well positioned for the ongoing BTC mining up-cycle."
- "Unlike its peers, MARA uses other companies (hosts) to plug-in its rigs," Lewis writes in a note to clients. "As an early mover, MARA has been able to secure multiple long-term hosting contracts at attractive average prices."
- While Marathon's (MARA) no-infrastructure model allows it to focus all its capital on mining rigs, the company risks having no place to plug-in and that hosting costs climb higher, he added.
- Lewis's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and align with the average Wall Street rating of Very Bullish.
- Nevertheless, Marathon Digital (MARA) stock drops 3.8% in premarket trading. Note that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is falling 2.7% to trade at ~$41.5K.