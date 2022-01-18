ElectraMeccanica Vehicles down 2% after EV delivery report
Jan. 18, 2022 8:42 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Starting off its deliveries from early October, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) concludes 2021 with total of 61 SOLO electric vehicles (EV) delivered to reservation and fleet holders.
- The company reports delivery of 19 SOLO EVs during the month of December.
- "This achievement lays the groundwork for increasing deliveries as we continue to scale both our sales and production efforts. In the last few months, we have received tremendous interest during our showcases at the SEMA Show, LA Auto Show and most recently at CES 2022," says Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica.
- SOLO stock is down 2% in pre-market trading.
- Skim through the stock's performance in the last 6-month against its peers in EV sector:
- Earlier, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles said its its Mesa Assembly Facility in Arizona is on track and scheduled to be commissioned in the summer of 2022. The facility is being used to assemble an enhanced, U.S-built 2023 model year SOLO EV.