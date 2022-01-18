electroCore anticipates FY21 revenue to be above consensus

Jan. 18, 2022 8:43 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)NHS, FSS, ITPBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) anticipates FY21 revenue to be ~$5.5M (consensus $5.3M), +55% Y/Y.
  • 100 VA and DoD military treatment facilities have purchased gammaCore products through December 31, 2021, as compared to 71 facilities through FY20.
  • The Company expects to recognize FY21 revenue of ~$3.3M pursuant to the VA and DoD originating prescriptions or in excess of 60% growth as compared to $2M FY20.
  • Outside of the US FY21 revenue is expected to be ~$1.5M, +36% Y/Y.
  • The Company ended the 4Q21 with ~$34.7M of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Net cash used in operations is expected to be ~$13.6M for the FY21 as compared to $20.1M and $45.1M reported in 2020 and 2019, respectively.
