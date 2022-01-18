Palihapitiya-backed SPAC confirms deal to take ProKidney public
Jan. 18, 2022 8:45 AM ETSocial Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (DNAC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A SPAC backed by Chamath Palihapitiya and Suvretta Capital confirmed a deal to take medical technology company ProKidney public.
- SPAC Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp III (NASDAQ:DNAC) agreed to take ProKidney public for a deal that will value the combined company at $2.64B post-money and is expected to provide up to $825M in gross cash proceeds, including a fully committed PIPE of $575M, and up to $250M of cash held in the trust account of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (DNAC), according to a statement.
- ProKidney has the potential to restore kidney function by using the patient’s own (autologous) kidney cells, according to the company's website. DNAC gained 1.2% in premarket trading.
- The PIPE is led by a $125M investment from Social Capital with an additional $50M from ProKidney’s existing investors, approximately $30M from Suvretta Capital’s Averill strategy and remaining $370M from institutional investors and family offices
- Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PROK." The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
- Investor Palihapitiya has take several companies public through SPAC deals in the past few years including Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
- News about a potential ProKidney deal with DNAC was first reported by Bloomberg earlier this month.
- Citigroup acted as sole financial advisor and capital markets advisor to ProKidney. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Jefferies, and UBS acted as placement agents for a portion of the PIPE. BofA Securities acted as capital markets advisor to SCS.
- Recall in June, new Palihapitiya healthcare SPACs IPO'd this week, but Wall Street isn’t giddy.