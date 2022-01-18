Cosette Pharmaceuticals acquires rights to eight branded products from Daiichi Sankyo
Jan. 18, 2022 8:49 AM ETDaiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSNKY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cosette Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has closed a transaction to acquire the US sales and distribution rights to eight branded commercial products from leading Japanese pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) and affiliates.
- The transaction adds eight prescription products focused on cardiovascular indications to Cosette’s current portfolio of over forty-five commercial products.
- Eight branded products are BENICAR, BENICAR HCT, WELCHOL tablets and Oral Suspension, AZOR, TRIBENZOR, EFFIENT and EVOXAC.
- According to IQVIA™, U.S. annual sales for the acquired products for the 12 months ended Nov. 2021 were ~$123M.
- No financial details will be disclosed.
- “As part of our 2030 vision of becoming a global top 10 leader in oncology, we are shifting our structure to focus on our oncology portfolio in the U.S., while ensuring these legacy medicines continue to be available to the patients who rely on them,” said Ken Keller, President & CEO, Daiichi Sankyo.