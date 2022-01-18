PNC Financial stock edges higher even as Q4 earnings reflect fading profitability
Jan. 18, 2022 8:49 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) rises as much as 1% during pre-market trading even after the bank's Q4 earnings highlight declining profitability in relation to its equity.
- Earlier, PNC stock fell about 1% before erasing those losses.
- Return on average common equity of 9.61% slides from 10.95% in the third-quarter. Net interest margin comes in flat.
- Q4 revenue of $5.13B meets the consensus but drifts lower from $5.2B in the previous period, while noninterest expense of $3.8B rises from $3.6B in Q3.
- Q4 tangible book value of $94.11 per share vs. $94.82 in Q3.
- Average loans of $289B in the fourth-quarter dips from $291.3B in the previous quarter; average deposits of $452.8B also declines from $454.4B in Q3.
- Still, PNC's diluted earnings per share of $3.68 tops the $3.59 consensus, though down from $3.75 in the prior quarter.
- Additionally, the bank's efficiency ratio of 74% in Q4 climbs from 69% in Q3.
- Previously, (Jan. 5) PNC Financial declared a $1.25 dividend.