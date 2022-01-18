Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones fall as Treasury yields ramp up
Jan. 18, 2022
- The stock market is selling off as higher rates put pressure on growth names.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.7% lags the S&P (SP500) -1.2% and Dow (DJI) -1.4%.
- "The SPX failed to hold the 4,700-point milestone last week and subsequently violated its 50-day MA (4,681)," Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson writes. "Downside support levels set up at 4,647 (mid-Nov lows), the 4,600-point milestone, and at 4,586 (lower Bollinger Band)."
- "Momentum remains bearish with MACD trending lower in a sell position and RSI recently rolling over at the midline. Breadth has held up relatively well considering the back-to-back weekly losses."
- The 10-year Treasury yield is hitting two-year highs and is up 6 basis points to 1.83%.
- "This all follows a selloff in sovereign bonds across the board in Europe yesterday," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid says. "In Germany, yields on 10yr bunds were up +2.0bps to -0.03%, which puts them back around their highest level since the pandemic, and not far off reaching positive territory for the first time since May 2019. They got close yesterday but stepped back from the parapet."
- The "clear theme of the first two weeks of 2022 has been the risk of higher yields to high-growth tech," Kinsale Trading's Tom Essaye says.
- "Many analysts, including me, do believe there are some pockets of excess in this market, namely some of the highest P/E tech stocks," he adds. "Electric vehicle companies, cloud computing companies, some metaverse names, SPACs and others are trading at P/Es that are very, very high by historical standards."
- "As rates rise, that will create a headwind on broad economic growth. And as growth potentially slows it hits the highest P/E stocks hardest, because these companies are priced for perfection, and perfection doesn’t include slowing growth."
- M&A is also in focus as Microsoft announces a deal to buy Activision for $95 per share.
- See the stocks making the biggest moves this morning.