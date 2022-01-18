HOOKIPA HB-200 drug combo gets FDA fast track status for head, neck cancer
Jan. 18, 2022 8:50 AM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to HOOKIPA Pharma's (NASDAQ:HOOK) immunotherapy candidates, single-vector HB-201 and alternating 2-vector HB-202/HB-201, both in combination with pembrolizumab, for the treatment of first line advanced/metastatic Human Papillomavirus 16 Positive (HPV16+) squamous cell head and neck cancers (HNSCC).
- In addition the company said the first patient was dosed with HB-200 in combination with Merck & Co.'s (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of 1st-line advanced/metastatic HPV16+ HNSCC in a phase 2 arm of the ongoing phase 1/2 trial.
- The company reiterated its HB-200 program guidance:
- Additional phase 1 monotherapy data in mid-2022; Initial 1st-line data and post-standard of care (2nd+ line) data, both in combination with pembrolizumab, in 2H 2022; Initiation of the randomized 1st-line phase 2 study (pembrolizumab vs. pembrolizumab + HB-200) in 1H 2023.
- HOOK +2.44% premarket to $2.10