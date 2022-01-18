Suncor provides safety and production update -- more self-inflicted difficulties

  • A press release from Suncor (NYSE:SU) this morning addresses the previously reported fatality occurring at base plant on January 6th; separately the Company flags a series of operational missteps that drove annual production to miss the low end of guidance.
  • The latest safety lapse at Suncor saw a heavy haul truck rear-end a second heavy haul truck on a mine ramp; two workers in the lead truck were released from the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the other truck did not survive.
  • Operational incidents at Syncrude and Firebag reduced production during the 2nd half of December, resulting in 732kb/d of annual production in 2021, compared to October 27th guidance of 740kb/d - 780kb/d.
  • At Syncrude, crusher chains swapped out in 2020 as part of a process improvement strategy have failed; the old chains have been reinstalled at one crusher and will be reinstalled at a second crusher in February.
  • At Firebag two furnaces tripped due to cold weather on December 16th; by January 1st production had recovered to 200kb/d.
  • Current production is in line with 2022 guidance; however, with analysts upgrading the stock on the back of 2021 underperformance, perhaps some are wondering if the underperformance is justified by continued operational missteps.
