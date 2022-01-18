SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security
Jan. 18, 2022 8:52 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio.
- The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly into Europe and Asia, where the distributor has significant operations.
- TD SYNNEX selected SentryBay due to the unique approach it takes to protecting corporate applications and data on the endpoint.
- SentryBay’s Armored Client creates a confined environment within which any application can run, including VDI clients, thin clients, DaaS, VPN clients, browsers and enterprise/SaaS applications.
- source: Press Release