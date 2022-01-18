Stoneridge and Valens Semiconductor join hands to enhance tractor-trailer safety
Jan. 18, 2022 8:52 AM ETStoneridge, Inc. (SRI), VLNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) enter partnership to introduce a connectivity solution related to vision and safety systems in tractor trailers to address safety-critical issues in the trucking industry.
- Since 2020, both the companies have been working on the development of a long-reach connectivity solution to enable the delivery of high quality, zero-latency, error-free video.
- "Paired with Stoneridge cameras, this connectivity solution by Valens opens the door for the development of new technologies and product capabilities beyond our current portfolio that will continue to transform the commercial vehicle safety environment and reduce operating costs for the fleets," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO of Stoneridge.