Braskem set for big drop as Petrobras registers stock sale
Jan. 18, 2022 8:53 AM ET Braskem S.A. (BAK), PBR By: Carl Surran
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) -7.2% pre-market after parent Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) said yesterday that it plans to sell nearly all its preferred shares in the chemical company.
- Braskem's other parent company, Novonor - the construction company formerly known as Odebrecht - also will sell its preferred shares in the company, for a total sale of nearly 155M shares.
- Petrobras currently owns 22% of Braskem's preferred stock, and would be left with 0.02% if all shares on offer are sold, while Novonor currently owns 23% of the preferred shares, which would drop to zero if all shares are sold.
- After Braskem shares jumped 145% last year on Brazil's main stock market benchmark, the stock fell as much as 5% yesterday in Sao Paulo.
- Petrobras and Novonor can raise a combined 8.1B reais (~$1.5B) based on the stock's closing price on Friday; for Petrobras, it will help chip away at its planned $60B-$70B in dividend payments over the coming five years.