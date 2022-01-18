Vemanti Group inks LOI with PVcomBank to set up neobank for SMEs in Vietnam
Jan. 18, 2022 8:54 AM ETVMNTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vemanti Group (OTCQB:VMNT) signs a non-binding Letter of Intent with Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) to become one of the first Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) neobanking solutions in Vietnam.
- The parties plan to ink a definitive agreement within 90 days of signing the LOI and by Mar. 31.
- VMNT will provide SMEs in Vietnam with a digital-only financial solution via PVcomBank’s existing core banking system.
- The Vemanti-branded digital bank platform will allow customers to onboard seamlessly online, while giving them access to banking services and financial products embedded to their business operations.
- “The partnership allows Vemanti to make major inroads into digital banking, providing underserved SMEs with more streamlined and efficient products compared to the traditional banking structure,” said Tan Tran, CEO, VMNT.
- Vemanti plans to continue its financial service expansion into additional countries in SE Asia in the near future.