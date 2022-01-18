Hyatt Hotel catches two analyst upgrades as recovery story takes hold again
Jan. 18, 2022 8:56 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is catching more attention from analysts as the impact of omicron appears to be limited and the recovery story is back in favor.
- Truist Securities moved to a Buy rating on Hyatt (H) after having it slotted at Hold.
- Macquarie hiked its rating on Hyatt (H) to Outperform from Neutral and tagged the hotel stock with a price target of $110.
- Morgan Stanley boosts its price target on Hyatt (H) to $88. "We have raised our valuation multiple for Hyatt to credit it for its continued strong unit growth, shift to more asset light and leisure, and our more optimistic RevPAR forecasts," notes analyst Thomas Allen. The PT is said to reflect a premium to Hyatt's historical trading multiple to credit it for earlier cycle dynamics and continued strong unit growth.
- Last week, Bank of America singled out Hyatt (H) as a top pick in the leisure sector.