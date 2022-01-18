Thor partners with TechNexus to drive margin improvement initiatives

Jan. 18, 2022
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) has signed a partnership deal with TechNexus Venture Collaborative to drive its margin improvement initiatives, innovation and end-customer experience.
  • Under the partnership, Thor and TechNexus will identify, engage and develop entrepreneurs, start-ups and ventures that are tapping unique business models, emerging consumer trends, and advanced and new technology applications linked to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry.
  • The two will focus on early- and growth-stage companies globally, contribute industry and technical expertise, access to channel partnerships and support to launch and scale their solutions.
  • For Thor, the partnership will help expand access to RVs and accelerate industry engagement with next-generation technologies such as autonomy, robotics, electric vehicles and consumer experience digitization.
