Green Planet's subsidiary nabs food growing system contract
Jan. 18, 2022 9:00 AM ETGreen Planet Group, Inc. (GNPG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Green Planet's (OTCPK:GNPG) wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth was awarded a contract to provide a food growing system as part of a $25M high-tech farming project; growing system contract is valued at $13.2M.
- The terms of the sale include a 35% deposit of $4.6M, a second payment of 50% or $6.6M, when the system is ready for shipment, and a third payment of 15% or $1.98M, when the customer accepts delivery of the working system.
- The building and growing system is expected to be operational within 10 months after construction commences.