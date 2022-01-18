Singing Machine reports 4% growth in annual revenue

Jan. 18, 2022 9:02 AM ETThe Singing Machine Company, Inc. (SMDM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Singing Machine Company (OTCQX:SMDM) reports $50M in gross sales across all retail channels for the year ended December 2021.
  • That represents an increase of 4.2% Y/Y to exceed over the company's forecast through the 9-month working period.
  • The karaoke products company highlight over 95% sell-thru rate on holiday programs with Costco and Sam’s Club, while Target sold through 90% of its holiday forecast.
  • CEO Gary Atkinson said the company "looks forward to providing a more comprehensive financial update regarding this development in the near future."
  • Earlier, Singing Machine reports FQ2 results
