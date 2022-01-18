Shopify strikes deal with JD.com to allow merchants access to China market
Jan. 18, 2022 9:04 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD), SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) strikes a strategic partnership with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) that it says will make it easier for U.S. merchants to sell to consumers in China.
- The company says the partnership between Shopify and JD.com will unlock the world's largest e-commerce market for merchants by giving them access to one of China’s leading e-commerce marketplaces.
- Starting today, Shopify merchants can "easily" list their products on JD’s cross-border e-commerce platform JD Worldwide. The new sales channel is said to open access to JD’s 550 million active customers in China who are shopping for authentic, high-quality products from brands all over the world.
- Shares of SHOP are down 0.69% premarket to $1,095.34. The stock is down about 25% over the last six months amid general selling pressure on high-growth. high PE names.